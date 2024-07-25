Analyzing MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) & DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.60 $185.28 million $1.55 8.92 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalBridge Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 6 1 3.14 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.54, suggesting a potential upside of 48.49%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

