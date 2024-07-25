Analyzing Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -33.85% -6.01% -3.09% Bimini Capital Management -39.58% -44.56% -4.04%

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $742.79 million 1.51 -$259.74 million ($1.16) -4.45 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.70 -$3.98 million ($0.47) -2.00

This table compares Paramount Group and Bimini Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bimini Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bimini Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paramount Group and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Bimini Capital Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

