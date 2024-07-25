Andrew Beach Sells 27,504 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach sold 27,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.48), for a total transaction of £116,616.96 ($150,823.80).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 36 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($198.81).

SThree Price Performance

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.35) on Thursday. SThree plc has a 1-year low of GBX 330.50 ($4.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 428.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 422.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

SThree Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,047.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.11) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.56) to GBX 420 ($5.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SThree

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.