Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 356,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 510,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

