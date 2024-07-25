Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 599,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,701,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.19.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

