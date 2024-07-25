Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.03% of Antero Resources worth $813,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,288,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

