APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get Our Latest Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.