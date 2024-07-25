AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Klaus Schauser Sells 1,000 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

AppFolio Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of APPF opened at $256.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.14. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 160.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

