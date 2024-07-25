Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Appian has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 966,568 shares of company stock valued at $31,464,952 in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

