Apple (AAPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $218.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.72 and its 200 day moving average is $189.65. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.