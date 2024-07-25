Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.44.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 44,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.2% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.6% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 47.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 350,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.