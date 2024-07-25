Aptiv (APTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY24 guidance at $5.80-6.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

