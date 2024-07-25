Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,338,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $824,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Aramark Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.