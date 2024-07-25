ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$31.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.54.

TSE ARX opened at C$23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$26.17. The firm has a market cap of C$13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Rognvald Groundwater sold 17,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.62, for a total value of C$447,595.38. Also, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. Insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,226 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

