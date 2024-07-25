ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MT stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

