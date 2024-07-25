Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ACGL opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

