Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $146.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.52 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

