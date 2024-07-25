Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Trading Up 0.5%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 3,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.5468 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

