Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Arhaus worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after buying an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after buying an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 221,009 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 657,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

