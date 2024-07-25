Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.12.

NYSE:ANET opened at $325.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.78 and its 200 day moving average is $294.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

