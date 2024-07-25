Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Down 11.4%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 161,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,534,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.05.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

See Also

