Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Shares to Split on Monday, July 29th

Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 29th. The 10000-1 split was announced on Monday, July 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 29th.

Ashford Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AINC opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Ashford has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.