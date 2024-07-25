Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

