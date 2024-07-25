Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 3.2 %

CNR stock opened at C$159.98 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$170.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

