ATB Capital Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.52.

Air Canada Stock Down 2.4 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.97 and a 1-year high of C$25.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

