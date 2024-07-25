ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Trading Up 0.3%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.87. 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
