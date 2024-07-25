Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
