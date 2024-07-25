Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $175.55, but opened at $170.17. Atlassian shares last traded at $173.62, with a volume of 270,267 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,727 shares in the company, valued at $60,533,520.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,727 shares in the company, valued at $60,533,520.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,457 shares of company stock worth $47,975,872. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

