Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atlassian Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of TEAM opened at $167.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.72.
In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,533,520.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $1,398,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,524,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,533,520.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,457 shares of company stock worth $47,975,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
