Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Director Paul Schimmel Purchases 41,052 Shares

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Schimmel bought 41,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 354,075 shares in the company, valued at $616,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Schimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of Atyr PHARMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Atyr PHARMA INC has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

