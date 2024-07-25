Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,691.67).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,455.25).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,900 ($8,923.95).

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,519.92).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.53). The firm has a market cap of £39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -261.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

