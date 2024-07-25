Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,073 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

