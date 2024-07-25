Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avantor were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

