Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.12. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 75,325 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

