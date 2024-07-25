Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $253.00 to $258.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.51.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.82. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.