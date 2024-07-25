Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $233.48 and last traded at $226.13, with a volume of 67961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.18.

The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

