Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
