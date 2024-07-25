Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after buying an additional 631,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

