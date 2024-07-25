AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXT Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
