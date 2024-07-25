AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.