B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $28.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.83 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $303.34 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.68 and a 200-day moving average of $334.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $17.01 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.