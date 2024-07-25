B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of ARCH opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $111.52 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 301,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

