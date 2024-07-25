Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,856,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 286,558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,043,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,000,376,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $428.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.53.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

