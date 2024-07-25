Ball (BALL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ball Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BALL opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

