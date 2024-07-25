Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Gap Up to $61.31

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.31, but opened at $63.18. Ball shares last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 358,808 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $168,372,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.