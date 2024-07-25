Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 17.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,192,000 after buying an additional 1,582,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 1,615,478 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,040,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,791,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 42.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,180,000 after buying an additional 762,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.