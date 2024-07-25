Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.