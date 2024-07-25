BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 22nd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $319,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $18,845.52.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

