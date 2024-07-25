Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.
Bank of Hawaii Price Performance
BOH opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
