BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,005. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

BankUnited Trading Down 2.4 %

BankUnited stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

