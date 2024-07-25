Barclays Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $220.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.03.

TSLA stock opened at $215.99 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $688.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

